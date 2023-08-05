Haverhill Marine veteran Kevin Alder receives Purple Heart after 55 years

HAVERHILL - A Marine veteran from Haverhill got his Purple Heart today after waiting for 55 years.

Private First Class Kevin Alder received the honor Saturday during a ceremony at Amvets Post 147.

In July 1968, when Alder was serving during the Vietnam war, someone in unit stepped on a North Vietnamese booby trap while on patrol and it exploded. Three of his fellow Marines were killed and Alder suffered shrapnel wounds. In the years since, he never received his Purple Heart, possibly because of a disconnect in his paperwork.

"I just want to say thank you because each and every day, we, as a society in America, the best country in the world, have got to remember to never forget the men and women who serve our country," said Jeffrey Hollett, the director of Haverhill Veterans Services.

Hollett helped ensure Alder finally got his Purple Heart. Alder said he appreciates the award and it gives him some sense of closure for his military service.

After doing two tours in Vietnam, Alder returned home to Massachusetts and married his wife of 53 years.