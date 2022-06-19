Haverhill firefighter hospitalized while assisting at West Newbury fire

WEST NEWBURY -- A Haverhill firefighter was hospitalized after he was injured while providing mutual aid for a fire in West Newbury on Saturday. Multiple agencies responded to Brown Lane after a garage fire extended to a home around 6:45 p.m.

The Haverhill Fire Department said the firefighter's family has been notified and he was last listed as in stable condition at the hospital.

According to the West Newbury Fire Department, the fire reached four alarms because of the need for additional tankers to fight the flames.

No other injuries were reported.

It's unclear what started the fire.