Haverhill "can man" dies with almost $70,000 in his backpack

HAVERHILL - A beloved member of the Haverhill community has died and he left behind a huge surprise that his friend discovered.

Dennis Babbitt was a quiet man who collected cans for a little bit of change, spending his spare time at the local American Legion, escaping from the elements in which he spent his life.

"He was a wanderer, he lived in the woods," said the Legion's lounge manager and Babbitt's friend, Anne Decosta. She said Babbitt was eventually offered a permanent place to stay at at the Legion.

"Rather than have him live in the freezing cold, they let him move in downstairs and kind of be like the night watchman. If there was something wrong downstairs he would let us know," said Decosta.

DeCosta said Babbitt lived a simple life, known for riding his bike around town, carrying cans and exchanging them for the little money he had.

"He would collect cans and use his deposits as his survival money," said DeCosta, or so she thought.

A short time before he died, Babbitt took a fall, landing him in the hospital. When DeCosta went to visit, he asked her to take care of something on his behalf - find his backpack and put it in a safe. Later, Babbitt died from cardiac arrest. In hopes of returning Babbit's belongings to his family, Decosta opened the bag.

"I opened up the backpack to see what was in it because, obviously, he was concerned about it. Never in my wildest dreams did I think I would find $69,450 in it. He had rolls of $100 bills in deli bags, wrapped up with three elastics," said DeCosta, who called the police immediately.

"It took three officers and myself to double count, wrap it, sign it and turn it over. I don't know what his intentions were with that money other than living to 120," said DeCosta.

WBZ TV did speak to Babbitt's family members, who did not want to go on camera, but said Babbitt's life wasn't easy. He struggled with mental health issues and family troubles as a young child but did his best to survive.

The financial discovery brought relief and smiles to the faces of friends who knew him the most.

"It's going to be different around here, definitely different," said Decosta.

The money is now in the possession of the Haverhill Police Department.

The American Legion is hosted a memorial for Babbitt to remember a man they said was a major part of the community.