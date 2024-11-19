5 teens hurt when speeding car crashes, bursts into flames on Cape Cod

HARWICH – Five teenagers were hurt when a speeding car crashed and burst into flames late Monday night on Cape Cod.

It happened just before 11 p.m. on Queen Anne Road in Harwich.

Harwich, Massachusetts crash

Two Harwich police officers were on the road performing speed enforcement. According to police, the first officer saw a car pass her at 60 mph. The second officer said he clocked the car going 80 mph and increasing its speed.

Both officers went to find the driver, and came upon a car that had crashed through the guardrail and caught on fire. There was a small brush fire as a result of the crash.

One officer rescued a girl who was trapped in the back of the car. The officer placed a tourniquet on the girl due to the severity of her injuries.

Two 17-year-olds from the car were taken by MedFlight to Mass General Hospital with life-threatening injuries. Three 18-year-olds were taken by ambulance to Cape Cod Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Harwich police did not release the names of the driver or passengers.

Speed believed to be factor

Police said that speed was a factor in the crash but there is no evidence that alcohol or drugs played a part.

Harwich police praised the actions of the responding officers, saying the situation could have been much worse if they had not been close by.

Police are still investigating the crash. It is unclear if any charges will be filed.

No further information is currently available.