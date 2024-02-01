Annette Bening to be honored as Hasty Pudding "Woman of the Year" at Harvard University

CAMBRIDGE – Harvard University's Hasty Pudding Theatricals will honor Annette Bening at its "Woman of the Year" roast and colorful parade in Cambridge.

Meryl Streep, Julia Roberts, Scarlett Johansson, Anne Hathaway and Kerry Washington are among the previous recipients.

Last year's Woman of the Year festivities honored "The White Lotus" star Jennifer Coolidge, who is a native of Norwell.

Hasty Pudding Theatricals gives the award annually to women "who have made lasting and impressive contributions to the world of entertainment."

Bening has starred in films including "The Grifters" and "American Beauty." She was recently nominated for the Oscar for Best Actress in a Leading Role for the her role in Nyad.

"We're absolutely thrilled to honor Annette Bening in this milestone 175th anniversary year for the Hasty Pudding," Hasty Pudding president Josh Hillers said. "Hot off her Oscars nomination for Best Actress, we're excited to present her with the most prestigious award in the entertainment industry."

Bening is a Tony Award and five-time Academy Award nominee.

"While Annette's long list of accolades make it tough to come up with material for our historic roast, we have plenty of tricks up our sleeve," Hasty Pudding producer Hannah Frazer said.

The Woman of the Year festivities are scheduled for February 6 in Cambridge.