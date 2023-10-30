Harvard students create "Hotline for Israel Palestine" to promote dialogue about conflict

CAMBRIDGE - A small group of Harvard University students are going out of their way to get intellectually uncomfortable, so they can engage in some important dialogue about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict taking place right now.

"I am certainly fearful for people in Israel and in Gaza and the West Bank as well," Shira Hoffer said.

That is what prompted the Harvard University junior to create a forum for dialogue called the "Hotline for Israel Palestine."

It's a texting hotline made up of 23 volunteers from five different countries and diverse backgrounds, including Jews, Christians, Muslims, Palestinians, Israelis and Americans.

"It's really heartwarming to see people from so many different backgrounds coming together to support the dual mission of the hotline, which is to teach people how to educate themselves and to promote dialogue across difference," Hoffer said.

Harvard Grad student Shabbos Kestenbaum just returned from Israel and is also one of the hotline volunteers.

"We all don't all see eye to eye and that's kind of the point. This is the place where people from a broad range of perspectives can come together and cannot entrench themselves in political absolutes, which is what we are seeing on campus but rather engage in dialogue," Kestenbaum said.

The students say anyone can ask questions by texting 617-313-2125. All of the volunteers receive the question but only one will be prompted to respond.

One volunteer is Shukri Taha, who is a tour guide in Israel. He's Muslim and proud to be one of the volunteers for the Hotline for Israel Palestine.

"I want to educate people about the reality of Palestinians. Palestinians are not monsters. We are not terrorists," Taha said.

"I want to give people hope. The only way to solve this issue, and the whole conflict between Israel and Palestine is through dialogue. Of course, my answers are peaceful, but that doesn't mean I am going to talk bad about my people," Taha said.

Kestenbaum hopes many people will join the hotline. "The purpose of this hotline is providing a place for people to explore a range of opinions, a range of perspectives. To do so in a safe way, in a constructive way that brings Harvard students together and a way that brings college campuses together," he said.

Hoffer hopes the hotline will become a national initiative. The hotline is active right now for people to begin the conversation.