Watch CBS News
Health

Harvard study finds forgiveness can be good for mental health

By Mallika Marshall, MD

/ CBS Boston

Harvard study finds forgiveness can be good for mental health
Harvard study finds forgiveness can be good for mental health 01:27

BOSTON - A new study finds that learning how to forgive may bring us all some peace of mind.

In today's polarized political and social climate, we may find it harder than ever to forgive others, but a new study finds that forgiveness can be taught and is good for our overall mental health. 

A team of researchers at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health studied more than 4,500 adults from five different countries who had been hurt or offended by another person in some way. They found that participants who completed self-directed exercises in a forgiveness workbook reported reduced symptoms of depression and anxiety after two weeks compared to those without access to the workbooks.

The workbooks encouraged people to acknowledge and not suppress their hurt feelings but also to try to empathize with the other person. They said forgiveness does not mean condoning the painful actions of others or not seeking justice, but rather replacing the ill will towards the offender with goodwill.    

Mallika Marshall, MD
MarashallMallika.jpg

Mallika Marshall, MD is an Emmy-award-winning journalist and physician who has served as the HealthWatch Reporter for CBS Boston/WBZ-TV for over 20 years. A practicing physician Board Certified in both Internal Medicine and Pediatrics, Dr. Marshall serves on staff at Harvard Medical School and practices at Massachusetts General Hospital at the MGH Chelsea Urgent Care and the MGH Revere Health Center, where she is currently working on the frontlines caring for patients with COVID-19. She is also a host and contributing editor for Harvard Health Publications (HHP), the publishing division of Harvard Medical School.

First published on May 10, 2023 / 5:43 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.