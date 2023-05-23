Harvard Pilgrim says customers' information compromised in cyber attack

BOSTON - Personal information was stolen in a massive health insurance hack.

Point 32 Health, the parent organization of Harvard Pilgrim Health Care and Tufts Health Plan, said the cyber attack started in March and does impact Harvard Pilgrim members.

The company said hackers were able to access patient medical history, social security numbers, home addresses and taxpayer identification. Harvard Pilgrim said they are not aware of misuse of information, but they are offering free credit monitoring to members.

Harvard Pilgrim said it's adding additional data security and safeguards to protect against future attacks. A call center has been set up for questions regarding the data breach. Customers can call (888) 220-5517 from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Friday. Information is also posted on Harvard Pilgrim's website.

