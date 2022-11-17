Watch CBS News
Harvard Law withdraws from U.S. News & World Report rankings

By CBSBoston.com Staff

CAMBRIDGE - On Wednesday, Harvard Law school said it's removing itself from the U.S. News & World Report rankings.

The school's Dean, John Manning, said in a letter to the law school community that the school made the decision over the past several months "because it has become impossible to reconcile our principles and commitments with the methodology and incentives the U.S. News rankings reflect."

Manning said that among the school's concerns was that the reports work against increasing law schools' socioeconomic diversity, allotting financial aid based on need and supporting students who desire careers in public service. 

Harvard is ranked No. 4 in U.S News & World Report's annual list of top law schools.

Yale University announced a similar decision on Wednesday.

First published on November 16, 2022 / 8:48 PM

