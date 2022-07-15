Harvard Book Store opening 2nd location in Prudential Center, replacing Barnes & Noble

BOSTON -- The Pru is getting a new bookstore, following the closure of Barnes & Noble last month.

Harvard Book Store announced it is opening a second location at The Prudential Center, in the same spot where Barnes & Noble once stood.

The Pru space is five times the size of its flagship store in Cambridge, which won't be impacted by the Boston opening.

Investments from Boston Red Sox owners John and Linda Henry helped make the new store possible, Harvard Book Store said. A long-term lease has been signed with the Prudential Center owners.

"The additional space will allow us to do things that we can't accomplish in Cambridge," Harvard Book Store said in a statement. "For example, there will be a large section dedicated to children's literature. There will also be a state-of-the-art event space that will host events for our award-winning speaker series and will also be available for community activities such as classes, lectures, and meetings."

The new location is expected to open in spring of 2023.