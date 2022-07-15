Watch CBS News
Local News

Harvard Book Store opening 2nd location in Prudential Center, replacing Barnes & Noble

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Prudential Center getting new bookstore after Barnes & Noble closure
Prudential Center getting new bookstore after Barnes & Noble closure 00:35

BOSTON -- The Pru is getting a new bookstore, following the closure of Barnes & Noble last month.

Harvard Book Store announced it is opening a second location at The Prudential Center, in the same spot where Barnes & Noble once stood.

The Pru space is five times the size of its flagship store in Cambridge, which won't be impacted by the Boston opening.

“Today, Harvard Book Store announced the beginning of a new chapter in our 90-year history. We are building a new store...

Posted by Harvard Book Store on Thursday, July 14, 2022

Investments from Boston Red Sox owners John and Linda Henry helped make the new store possible, Harvard Book Store said. A long-term lease has been signed with the Prudential Center owners. 

"The additional space will allow us to do things that we can't accomplish in Cambridge," Harvard Book Store said in a statement. "For example, there will be a large section dedicated to children's literature. There will also be a state-of-the-art event space that will host events for our award-winning speaker series and will also be available for community activities such as classes, lectures, and meetings."

The new location is expected to open in spring of 2023.

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on July 15, 2022 / 10:48 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.