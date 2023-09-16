Car crashes into Hart's Turkey Farm Restaurant in New Hampshire, injuring 2 inside

MEREDITH, N.H. - A car crashed into the popular Hart's Turkey Farm Restaurant in New Hampshire Friday night, injuring two people inside and causing "major damage."

It happened just before 8:30 p.m. off the Daniel Webster Highway in Meredith. Photos from the scene show a white SUV that hit the front of the building, causing damage inside.

The crash into Hart's Turkey Farm Restaurant injured two people. Courtesy photo and Bob Morse

A 76-year-old man and 28-year-old woman inside the restaurant at the time were hurt. The man had to be hospitalized for his injuries.

Meredith police said they found the 51-year-old driver unresponsive at first. He was later arrested for driving under the influence.

The Hart family has owned and operated the restaurant since 1954.

"We are all ok, thank goodness. There are no words when something like this happens except a feeling of gratefulness," Hart's posted to Facebok. "Thank you to all the emergency professionals for their quick response and guidance, and to all our amazing staff and customers who quickly jumped in and helped each other out. A building can be rebuilt but no one can break our Hart's."

WBZ-TV has reached out to police for more information on what caused the crash.