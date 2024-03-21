Harpoon Brewery provides disguises for March Madness fans skipping work

BOSTON - NCAA March Madness is here, and fans are glued to the games, however it can be difficult to watch games that are on during work hours. Harpoon Brewery is trying to help fans out who are looking to play hooky by supplying comical disguises around the brewery.

"Best part of March Madness is coming and having a beer when you would typically be at work otherwise," said Matt Przygoda, Harpoon Brand Manager.

The brewery came up with the idea while trying to figure out how to watch the games themselves. Some of their patrons have advice for anyone also looking to play hooky.

Megan Giacobbi and Kendyl Thompson watch March Madness games in disguise at Harpoon Brewery CBS Boston

"Definitely wear these glasses," laughed Kendyl Thompson, wearing glasses with a nose.

"Lie, lie, lie," jokes Megan Giacobbi.

"Make your excuse sound believable. You don't want to go too over the top. The kids are sick. Case of the allergies," said Przygoda.

"Wear a disguise," laughed Nick Farruggia. "Do like I do and fly under the radar. You can get away with it."