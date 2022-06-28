Father of missing New Hampshire girl Harmony Montgomery indicted on gun charges

MANCHESTER, N.H. – The father of missing New Hampshire girl Harmony Montgomery has been indicted on several gun charges that are not directly related to her disappearance.

Adam Montgomery faces charges including counts of armed career criminal, felon in possession of a firearm, theft by unauthorized taking, and receiving stolen property.

The indictments relate to Montgomery allegedly stealing a rifle and shotgun in 2019. The charges were first revealed in April.

In January, Montgomery was previously charged with second-degree assault, accused of giving his daughter Harmony a black eye.

Eight-year-old Harmony was last seen in 2019, but her disappearance was not reported for more than two years. Investigators have been searching for her ever since.

Investigators recently were at a Manchester, N.H. home where Harmony's father and his estranged wife previously lived. Police were seen removing a variety of evidence, including a refrigerator, but they have not yet said what, if anything, was found.

A $150,000 reward is now being offered in the case.