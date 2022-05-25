Watch CBS News
Local News

Boston's Hard Rock Cafe restaurant to close

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

CBS News Live
CBS News Boston Live

BOSTON - Boston is losing its Hard Rock Cafe. The chain famous for its collection of music memorabilia and restaurants around the world is closing the location near Faneuil Hall after 15 years.

Hard Rock's future in Boston is unknown. The restaurant on Clinton Street first opened in 2007, but the lease expires in June.

"The location will permanently close as a result," a spokesperson for Hard Rock International said. "The brand remains committed to the city and is open to having another location within the market, if the right space can be identified."

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on May 25, 2022 / 11:15 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.