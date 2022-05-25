Boston's Hard Rock Cafe restaurant to close

BOSTON - Boston is losing its Hard Rock Cafe. The chain famous for its collection of music memorabilia and restaurants around the world is closing the location near Faneuil Hall after 15 years.

Hard Rock's future in Boston is unknown. The restaurant on Clinton Street first opened in 2007, but the lease expires in June.

"The location will permanently close as a result," a spokesperson for Hard Rock International said. "The brand remains committed to the city and is open to having another location within the market, if the right space can be identified."