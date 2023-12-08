Watch CBS News
Hanson police officer helps elderly woman fix car and find temporary housing

By Riley Rourke

By Riley Rourke

HANSON - A Hanson police officer performed an act of kindness on Thursday night. 

Officer Leo Arseneau found an elderly woman sitting in her car in a parking lot of a closed business. The car had run out of gas, and to stay warm she killed the battery. Her cellphone was dead, and she had no place to stay for the night. 

Arseneau found her a hotel room for the night, paid for her stay and figured out a way for her to be picked up in the morning. The officer also contacted McQuarrie Auto of Hanson to have her car fixed and filled with gas.  

The elderly woman was extremely grateful and explained that the situation she is in is only temporary. 

Hanson police say that if you need help please contact them, and they will try to assist anyone they can. 

Riley Rourke

Riley Rourke is a freelance journalist based in Boston. She graduated cum laude from Emerson College with a degree in Journalism in 2023. She has previously worked for Emerson's student organizations: WEBN, and the Emerson Channel.

First published on December 8, 2023 / 3:06 PM EST

