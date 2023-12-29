Hanson police officer, former hockey enforcer Doug Smith to donate kidney to lifelong friend

HANOVER - Jonathan Frattasio says for the past seven years he's been hoping and praying for the ultimate Christmas gift, a kidney transplant. "Here we are in the holiday season, it's a gift. It's the ultimate gift. It's my gold ticket," he smiled.

The 57-year-old Hanover police officer is suffering from stage four kidney failure in both kidneys. "I am feeling weak and tired. I'm ready for this to happen," Frattasio said.

Turns out his lifelong friend and fellow Hanson police officer Doug Smith is a perfect match. "When your best friend comes down with an ailment like that, fortunately for me I was a match, and I was excited for the news," Smith said.

Hanover police officer Jonathan Frattasio and Hanson police officer Doug Smith CBS Boston

Smith is a Golden Glove boxer and former professional hockey player. He was known as the enforcer for his rough and tumble ways on the ice. In fact, his career was made into a book and movie called "Goon" released in 2012. Now this Hanson police officer is making an even bigger impact. "I couldn't be happier to be the guy who is going to be the donor," Smith said.

The relationship between these two police officers goes all the way back to their childhood growing up in Hanover. Now that Doug is donating his kidney to his best friend means their bonds will forever be connected and John says he's eternally grateful. "It's beyond humbling. If the kidney gets accepted by my body, it will give me energy and health for potentially another 25 years," he said.

And both officers want to express the importance of organ donation. "I don't think people realize you can save someone's life. And it makes it more meaningful to me that it's going to my best friend," Smith said.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the Frattasio family. "This real toughness for him to do this for me. This is real sacrifice," Frattasio said.

The kidney transplant is scheduled to take place in January.