Hanson Police called to "suspected fatality" at construction site
HANSON - Investigators are looking into a "suspected fatality" at a construction site in Hanson, according to the Plymouth District Attorney's Office.
Police said they were called to a home on Dwight Street around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday after a foundation partially collapsed. The county's technical rescue team was also brought in.
It's not clear yet how many people were involved or hurt in the collapse.
Video from WBZ-TV's helicopter showed police had sealed off the area around the home.
No other information is available at this point in the investigation.
