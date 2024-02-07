Hanson Police called to "suspected fatality" at construction site

HANSON - Investigators are looking into a "suspected fatality" at a construction site in Hanson, according to the Plymouth District Attorney's Office.

Police said they were called to a home on Dwight Street around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday after a foundation partially collapsed. The county's technical rescue team was also brought in.

It's not clear yet how many people were involved or hurt in the collapse.

Video from WBZ-TV's helicopter showed police had sealed off the area around the home.

Police sealed off the home on Dwight Street in Hanson after the incident, February 7, 2024. CBS Boston

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.