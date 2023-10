HANOVER - A bear has been spotted by several people on a trail in Hanover. The black bear was seen on Luddams Ford Park and Water Street area.

Police advise residents to keep their distance from any animals they may encounter on the trail.

For more information on black bear encounters and what you should do visit the Mass.gov website.