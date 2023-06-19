Hampton Beach Sand Sculpting Classic contest takes place in New Hampshire

HAMPTON BEACH, N.H. - A dozen sand artists were in Hampton Beach to take part in the 23rd annual Hampton Beach Sand Sculpting Classic competition.

"Obsolete" was made by Carl Jara from Lyndhurst, Ohio. Hampton Beach Sand Sculpting Classic

Bronze was awarded to Carl Jara from Lyndhurst, Ohio with his sculpture "Obsolete."

"Dave is Here" was made by Abe Waterman from Canada. Hampton Beach Sand Sculpting Classic

Returning champion Melineige Beauregard took first place for "Love is a Universal Temple." She also won the People's Choice Award.

"Love is a Universal Temple" was made by returning champion Melineige Beauregard. Hampton Beach Sand Sculpting Classic

The sand sculptures will be on display at Hampton Beach through June 25.