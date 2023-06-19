Hampton Beach Sand Sculpting Classic contest takes place in New Hampshire
HAMPTON BEACH, N.H. - A dozen sand artists were in Hampton Beach to take part in the 23rd annual Hampton Beach Sand Sculpting Classic competition.
Bronze was awarded to Carl Jara from Lyndhurst, Ohio with his sculpture "Obsolete."
Returning champion Melineige Beauregard took first place for "Love is a Universal Temple." She also won the People's Choice Award.
The sand sculptures will be on display at Hampton Beach through June 25.
