Sand sculpting competition kicks off at Hampton Beach

HAMPTON, N.H. - The annual Hampton Beach Sand Sculpting Classic is back in New Hampshire this weekend.

Two hundred tons of sand were brought in, and the artists got right to work on Thursday.

There are cash prizes for the top creations, with first place getting $6,000. There's also a people's choice award. 

The vote is Saturday afternoon. The sculptures will be on display through June 26th. 

Click here for a full schedule of events.

June 17, 2022 / 11:34 AM

