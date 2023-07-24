Police officer crashes into person on Hampton Beach strip

HAMPTON, N.H. – A person was hospitalized Sunday night after they were hit by a police officer along the Hampton Beach strip, New Hampshire State Police said.

The crash involving the Hampton Police Department cruiser happened around 7:15 p.m. on Ashworth Ave. near the intersection of Ocean Blvd. and Nudd Ave.

The pedestrian suffered injuries and was taken to an area hospital by ambulance. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known.

New Hampshire State Police said the officer was not hurt. No names were released.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call police.

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this article incorrectly stated that a New Hampshire State Police trooper hit the pedestrian.