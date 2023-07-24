Watch CBS News
Local News

Police officer crashes into person on Hampton Beach strip

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

CBS News Live
CBS News Boston Live

HAMPTON, N.H. – A person was hospitalized Sunday night after they were hit by a police officer along the Hampton Beach strip, New Hampshire State Police said. 

The crash involving the Hampton Police Department cruiser happened around 7:15 p.m. on Ashworth Ave. near the intersection of Ocean Blvd. and Nudd Ave.

The pedestrian suffered injuries and was taken to an area hospital by ambulance. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known.

New Hampshire State Police said the officer was not hurt. No names were released.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call police.

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this article incorrectly stated that a New Hampshire State Police trooper hit the pedestrian. 

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on July 24, 2023 / 8:10 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.