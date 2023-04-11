Watch CBS News
Hampton Beach recognized as one of America's 'classic' boardwalks

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

HAMPTON, N.H. - New Hampshire's Hampton Beach ranks right up there with some of America's most famous boardwalks when it comes to giving "throwback summer vibes," a magazine says.

The popular New England attraction landed on Country Living's list of eight "classic beach boardwalks" that "are all about summertime nostalgia."

"While many know New Hampshire for its White Mountains and Lakes Region, it does indeed have beaches along its 18 miles of coastline, and Hampton Beach is the largest and the most popular," the magazine wrote. "Skee-Ball, old-school pinball machines, raucous music, pizzerias, and saltwater taffy stands are all part of the seaside experience on this mile-long asphalt boardwalk, as is a summertime concert in the Sea Shell Stage."

Others making the list include New York's Coney Island, California's Venice Beach and Atlantic City in New Jersey.

First published on April 11, 2023 / 1:12 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

