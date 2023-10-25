Halloween weather forecast likely to be clear and chilly for trick-or-treating in Massachusetts

BOSTON - What will the weather be on Halloween in Massachusetts?

The forecast for October 31st is, by far, one of the most important of the entire year. I would say that we get just as many inquires about the weather on Halloween as we do for the 4th of July and Memorial Day.

The kiddoes just want the chance to go out and show off their cool costumes. For the parents, a mild and dry night makes the whole experience that much more enjoyable.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

In recent years it seems we have had more "tricks" than "treats."

2021: Rain was falling around the area, nearly a half inch in Boston

2020: 4.3 inches of snow fell the day before making for a very chilly and slippery Halloween night

2017: A few days before, a nor'easter hit with several inches of rain and left many without power

2012: Hurricane Sandy made landfall in New Jersey on October 29.

2011: Who could forget - "Snowmaggedon"

I am happy to report that we will not be setting any new weather records this year and we don't have any major storms in the forecast.

Unfortunately, it does not appear as though we will be able to hold on to the mild temperatures. Most indications right now are that a cold front will push through sometime around Monday night or Tuesday morning of next week.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

Our current forecast for Halloween:

Daytime - Partly sunny, mainly dry, low 50s.

Evening (Trick or Treating time) - Mainly clear and chilly, temperatures dropping through the 40s.

So, not a terrible weather forecast. but perhaps throw a sweatshirt on under that awesome costume might be best.

Have a fun and safe night!