Halloween weather forecast across Massachusetts will be dry, but chilly

BOSTON - As the spookiest night of the year approaches, everyone eagerly watches the forecast for whatever Halloween will bring.

Will the weather be wickedly chilly or will it be surprisingly mild for trick-or-treaters?

Let's dive into the atmospheric cauldron and unveil what Mother Nature has in store for the haunted evening.

This Halloween, southern New England will see a cool airmass settling in, keeping witches and warlocks on their broomsticks. With some good sunshine in the afternoon, highs will reach to about 50 degrees, but as soon as the sun sets, temperatures will solidly dip into the 40s. It's probably a good idea to throw on an extra layer under the costume to make sure your goblins and ghouls stay warm. Wind won't be a factor for Tuesday evening, as forecasts of 5-to-10 mph shouldn't play any wicked tricks on outdoor decorations.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

While the weather gods seem to be in a festive mood, no rain is expected all day Tuesday, especially during the bewitching hours of Halloween evening. This means trick-or-treaters can roam freely without rain dampening their spirits.

Just a few days off of a full moon, the waxing gibbous will cast an enchanting glow through neighborhoods for the on-going search of sugary treasures.

Halloween night balances the chilling essence of the season with pretty decent weather conditions. With cool temperatures, minimal winds, and a dry forecast, trick-or-treaters and Halloween enthusiasts alike can revel in the spooky spirit of fall festivities without any weather-related concerns. As the area transforms into a realm of ghosts, goblins, and creatures of the night, the weather forecast suggests that this Halloween will be a chilling delight for all who dare to partake in the festivities. So, get ready to embrace the enchantment of the night and let the Halloween celebrations commence!

Halloween weather history

Boston's Halloween traditions of diverse weather experiences are about as unique as everyone's costumes.

The warmest Halloween on record for Boston was 1946, where temperatures reached a surprising 81 degrees. In stark contrast, the coldest Halloween occurred in 1904, with bone-chilling temperatures plummeting to 27. This transformed the city into a frosty landscape that required trick-or-treaters to layer up for their icy escapades.

The rainiest Halloween in Boston's memory in 1939 left a lasting impression with 2.5 inches of rain, where streets turned into glistening rivers and undoubtedly prompted inventive adjustments to costumes.

In 1913, a trace of snow added a magical touch to Halloween, a sort of "enchanted fusion" of fall and winter. Fast forward to 2020, when a pre-Halloween snowstorm draped the city in 4.3 inches of snow. It's not often we see snow on the ground alongside the spooky festivities.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

Each year contributes a unique chapter to this tale. Fortunately, this year is a fairly unremarkable weather year.

I witch you a very happy Halloween!