Police warn of needles, alcohol found in Massachusetts Halloween candy

SANDWICH - Police in two Massachusetts towns are urging parents to check their children's Halloween candy.

In Sandwich, officers responded to a home where a mother of young children said she found sewing needles in her kids' candy. She told police that her 8-year-old son "noticed something poking out of" a small Snickers bar.

"The wrapper had a puncture hole and a sewing needle was found inside the candy bar," police said in a Facebook post. "She then checked her other children's candy and discovered a Twix candy bar that also contained a sewing needle."

A sewing needle found in Halloween candy in Sandwich Sandwich police

The family was trick-or-treating around Main Street, and police are telling anyone who went downtown for Halloween night to be "extra vigilant" in checking their kids' candy.

In West Boylston, police are warning that someone was apparently handing out alcohol-infused candy. The police department says they got two reports of trick-or-treaters receiving chocolate containing Jose Cuervo tequila.

Both reports came from trick-or-treaters in the Horseshoe Drive neighborhood, police said.

10/31/23; Attention Horseshoe Dr. Area Trick or Treaters. Attn. Parents. Please share. The West Boylston Police... Posted by West Boylston Police Department on Tuesday, October 31, 2023

"The department is looking into the incident," police said. "If anyone has any information concerning this candy, and from which house that it came from, please call the West Boylston Police Department."

The FDA recommends that parents take a good look at all the candy kids collect on Halloween.

"Inspect commercially wrapped treats for signs of tampering, such as an unusual appearance or discoloration, tiny pinholes, or tears in wrappers," the agency says. "Throw away anything that looks suspicious."