Caterer delivers taste of home to Haitian migrants in Massachusetts

BOSTON - With love in his heart and compassion for his people, Kervin Edouard is on a mission. The Brockton man is trying to make life easier for migrants from Haiti who are now in Massachusetts, one home-cooked meal at a time.

"The more you give, the more you shall receive. I am a firm believer in that," Edouard said.

For the past two months, the 34-year-old has been using his catering business called Swerv Catering to serve the Haitian migrant community. He provides a hot meal and friendly smile to families who are living in hotels and at the airport.

"The people that are in the airport, they're not in the shelter so they don't have anything to eat at all, so I make a point to get them something to eat," he said.

Donating food to Haitian migrants

Edouard charges nothing. He says he's been able to keep it going through donations from the community. It's true authentic Haitian food.

"Every weekend I pick two or three different hotels and I bring food and deliver it," he said. "If they're smiling that means they're happy, it makes me happy. I'm just here to do God's work.

Kervin also has family living in Haiti. A brother and a sister a several relatives. He says watching the deadly gang violence unfold is heartbreaking. But he's staying in close communication.

"A war zone" in Haiti

"It's a war zone, it's terrible. You have to either stay in your house because if you go out you might not come back in.Shots in the streets, they're going into people houses and telling them they got to leave, they're taking over, its terrible," he said.

So while Edouard prays for peace, he will continue to practice acts of kindness. Lessons he learned from his parents.

"My mother and my father always gave, growing up in Haiti, so I am used to giving back," he said.

Edouard says he's still in need of volunteers and donations to keep it all going.

"The more people that are involved, the better we can do it together," he said.