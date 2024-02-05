Habitat for Humanity of Greater Plymouth building new home for Navy veteran and his family

PLYMOUTH - It started as a cottage in Plymouth, Massachusetts, but in just a few months it will be a new home for Navy veteran Marcus Williams and his family.

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Plymouth is rebuilding the site into a three-bedroom house for the family of four.

With the help of volunteers, they laid the foundation for the home in November and hope to have it finished by June.

"Just seeing the progress day-to-day and week-to-week, it's just fantastic and to see the homeowners. So, they're here building alongside our volunteers. To see that camaraderie that's involved with building this house and the progress," said Habitat's executive director Amy Belmore.

"It's really incredible to be able to work alongside people who all want the same thing and it's to help families, local families," volunteer Alexis Coom told WBZ-TV.

"We don't put any used product in. Everything's new, it's first rate. Everything. One hundred percent. But I do the best I can to get free materials, to get discounts," said director of construction Doug Ballum.

Williams has been helping with the construction.

"I have two little girls, 6 and 2, and I did show them where their rooms are going to be in pictures, but to have them see them in person. I might actually take that and put it on social media man, it's going to be huge," he told WBZ.

"It's neighbors helping neighbors and to me, that's the grassroots. That's the foundation of the whole program," Ballum said.

For more information on how to become a volunteer, visit their website.

