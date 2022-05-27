Man arrested in connection with "school shooter" signs found in 3 New Hampshire communities

BARNSTEAD, N.H. -- A man was arrested Friday after multiple signs saying "school shooter" were found in Barnstead, Epsom, and Pittsfield, New Hampshire, the state's Department of Safety announced. Guy Hanson, 61, of Pittsfield, faces multiple charges.

An increased amount of police officers were placed at schools in the communities as a result of the signs. Multiple schools initiated lockdowns as a precaution shortly after.

Hanson allegedly placed the signs around the communities, the Department of Safety said, but they determined there is no credible threat at this time.

One such sign was written on a paper plate. The safety department released a photo of the plate but blurred part of it "to protect the integrity of the investigation."

Hanson was arrested on a felony charge of criminal threatening and three misdemeanor charges including false report to law enforcement, false public alarm and criminal threatening. He is being held in Merrimack County Jail pending a hearing scheduled for Tuesday.

No other suspects have been charged at this time.