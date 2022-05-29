Rep. Stephen Lynch: NRA influence has held up past gun legislation, but this time "it might be different"

BOSTON – Following the deadly shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas this week, many around the country are calling for federal lawmakers to pass gun control legislation.

There have been similar calls for action in the past after tragedies. So why have no changes been made?

WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller asked Massachusetts Congressman Stephen Lynch, who has supported gun control measures in the past.

"I think it's the influence of the NRA, in the Senate especially," Lynch said.

Despite failures to reach a compromise in the past, Lynch said there have been signs that the latest mass shooting could spark change.

"I think the horrific nature of this, and the fact that it occurred in Texas and there is a lot of pressure from parents, and I'm hearing a lot of the Senators are getting calls from the public, it might be different," Lynch said, adding that he remains skeptical. "I do know the power of that lobby, especially in the Republican ranks. It may be difficult to get the 60 votes in order to end debate and actually take up a vote."

