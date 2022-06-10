Watch CBS News
12-year-old boy saved by lifeguard from drowning at Groveland pool

GROVELAND - A 12-year-old boy from Newburyport was saved by a lifeguard from drowning at a pool in Groveland.

Police say they were called to the pool of a private camp on Bare Hill Road after receiving a call about a boy who was seen at the bottom of the pool.

He was pulled out by a lifeguard, and while the Groveland fire department drove to the scene, CPR was being performed on him.

First responders say once they arrived, the boy was breathing and conscious. 

He was taken to Holy Family Hospital in Haverhill and will be medflighted to a Boston hospital for more treatment.

First published on June 10, 2022 / 2:56 PM

