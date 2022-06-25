One dead in Groveland apartment fire

GROVELAND - Authorities are investigating an apartment fire that left one man dead.

The fire broke out at a four-unit apartment building on Manor Drive on Friday afternoon. Groveland Police arrived at the scene first and spotted two people trapped on the second floor. Police and firefighters worked to rescue the occupants. Rescuers then found a man in a first-floor apartment. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Groveland firefighters were on a medical call at the time of the fire and requested mutual aid from the West Newbury and Georgetown fire departments.