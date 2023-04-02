6 juveniles charged with crashing stolen car in Groton

GROTON - Six juveniles are facing charges after police said they fled from officers in a stolen car early Sunday morning.

Police in Shirley said they were originally trying to stop the car when it took off. They then notified Groton Police to be on the lookout for the car.

A Groton police officer later spotted the car driving over 80 mph.

The car eventually crashed through Groton Town Common near Pleasant and Main streets. The suspects fled on foot, police said.

Officers said five of the suspects were found behind a dentist's office on Main Street and a sixth was on Willowdale Road.

No one was injured in the crash.

All six suspects are now facing a host of charges including possession of a stolen motor vehicle, possession of a dangerous weapon, and resisting arrest,