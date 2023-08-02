Add grip strength tests to weight and blood pressure vital signs, researchers say

BOSTON - In addition to your weight and blood pressure, there is another vital sign that your doctor should measure at your next physical - your grip strength.

The amount of force you can muster with your hand is a good representation of total body strength, which is a good measure of healthy aging, even in younger individuals. Grip strength in men declines rapidly in middle age. For women, it declines slowly after 50.

Low grip strength has been associated with conditions like type 2 diabetes, heart disease, cancer, and depression. And researchers at the University of Michigan recently found that low grip strength is associated with faster aging in cells.

Providers can measure grip strength using a simple tool in the office called a dynamometer but what they do with this information is still unclear at this point. In the meantime, do strength training exercises on a regular basis to stay as healthy as possible as you age.