"Grinch" OK after crashing into New Hampshire venue on Christmas, police say

EXETER, N.H. - A driver wearing a "full Grinch costume" crashed and caused damage to a performing arts venue in Exeter, New Hampshire on Christmas Day, police say.

The Exeter Police Department said 31-year-old Jon C. Williamson drove off the road and crashed into the property of The Word Barn on Newfields Road at about 5:50 p.m. The venue's mailbox, sign and walkway lights were all damaged.

A police officer checks on "The Grinch" driver after the crash. The Word Barn

"Imagine our surprise when we raced outside to assist and found ... the Grinch!?!" The Word Barn posted to Facebook. "Can't make this stuff up."

Williamson was not hurt but first responders took him to the hospital as a precaution, police said. Williamson allegedly "became distracted" while driving his silver Honda CRV along a curve in the road, but police have not announced any charges against him. They say the crash is still under investigation.

A photo posted by The Word Barn shows the costumed driver checking his phone in the heavily damaged car after the crash.

The "Grinch" driver that crashed onto the front lawn of The Word Barn. The Word Barn

"This was certainly a unique situation. Officers never expected to arrive at the scene to find that an operator was wearing a Grinch suit behind the wheel, but it was Christmas night so not entirely outside the realm of possibility," Exeter Police Chief Stephan Poulin said in a statement. "Fortunately, no one was seriously hurt."

The Word Barn said they'll be without their new road sign and lights for a while, but they're glad everyone is OK.

"Take it slow out there, stay safe and hug your loved ones," the venue posted.