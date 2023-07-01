Local restaurants give tips on grilling the perfect food for July 4

BOSTON - What's the Fourth of July without food? New Englanders will no doubt by sparking up the grill this Independence Day.

Grill 23 is celebrating 40 years in Boston with a pop-up on Nantucket from July 9 to 27 at the White Elephant Resort.

With burgers and steaks being the top picks for people this holiday weekend, Grill 23 Nantucket Chef Robert Sisca visited WBZ TV Saturday to show how you can cook the perfect steak.

Seafood is such a New England staple, especially for the holidays. Little Whale Oyster Bar's chef Michael Serpa highlights their lobster rolls and shows up cost-friendly options people can enjoy for the holiday weekend.