Green Line service suspended between Kenmore and Park Street due to wire problem

BOSTON - Service has been suspended on the Green Line between Kenmore and Park Street stations due to an overhead wire problem.

The MBTA said it happened shortly after 8 a.m. just west of Copley station when about 20 feet of overhead wire came down. Two trolleys were in between the stations at the time and the MBTA said passengers were evacuated and safely walked back to Copley and Arlington stations.

Shuttle buses are replacing service between Kenmore and Park Street. E branch customers are being asked to use the Route 39 bus.

The MBTA is investigating what brought the wires down.