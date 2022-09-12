Sparks fly after wire comes down on Green Line

BOSTON - There were some frightening moments on the MBTA Sunday afternoon after transit authorities say an overhead wire came down on the Green Line track causing sparks and smoke. Startled passengers quickly moved away from the Park Street platform, as smoke filled the station.

Twitter user @ArthurMansavage said the Green Line was "shooting sparks everywhere." There were no reported injuries.

The #boston #mtba green line shooting sparks everywhere at the park street station around 2:50pm Sunday afternoon pic.twitter.com/Q13IY8pN9w — Arthur Mansavage (@ArthurMansavage) September 11, 2022

Shuttle buses were replacing Green Line service between Kenmore and Government Center. The station stayed open for Red Line passengers.

T riders were told to expect delays while shuttle service was arranged.