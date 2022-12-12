Watch CBS News
Local News

New Medford-Tufts MBTA station opens on Green Line extension

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

New Medford-Tufts MBTA station opens on Green Line extension
New Medford-Tufts MBTA station opens on Green Line extension 00:32

MEDFORD - The first train on the new Green Line extension rolled out of the new Medford-Tufts MBTA station early Monday morning.

The train left the station at 4:45 a.m. It's the final stage of the extension project that adds service to Medford and Somerville.

The northern end of the Green line now extends from Lechmere to Union Square in Somerville and College Avenue in Medford, which is now part of the E line branch.

Governor Charlie Baker will attend a ribbon cutting ceremony at the new station at 9:45 a.m. Monday.

The $2.3 million project had been under construction for four years. About 50,000 people are expected to ride it every day.

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on December 11, 2022 / 7:17 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.