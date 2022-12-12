New Medford-Tufts MBTA station opens on Green Line extension

MEDFORD - The first train on the new Green Line extension rolled out of the new Medford-Tufts MBTA station early Monday morning.

The train left the station at 4:45 a.m. It's the final stage of the extension project that adds service to Medford and Somerville.

The northern end of the Green line now extends from Lechmere to Union Square in Somerville and College Avenue in Medford, which is now part of the E line branch.

Governor Charlie Baker will attend a ribbon cutting ceremony at the new station at 9:45 a.m. Monday.

The $2.3 million project had been under construction for four years. About 50,000 people are expected to ride it every day.