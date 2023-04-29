Watch CBS News
Green Line car floor buckles and begins to break apart, new video shows

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

MBTA releases video of Green Line car buckling on Marathon Monday
MBTA releases video of Green Line car buckling on Marathon Monday 00:36

BOSTON — The MBTA has released information about a frightening moment on the Green Line that happened on Marathon Monday. 

A new video shows the floor buckling and starting to break apart in a crowded Green Line car. 

Passengers were moved away by MBTA officials from the danger. 

The T says the problem was caused by a misalignment in the metal flooring but no other cars had issues. 

Repairs are currently underway on the car and it will be back in use soon.

The incident caused big delays for riders on the Green Line near Arlington. 

April 28, 2023 / 8:16 PM

