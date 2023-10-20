"It's okay to ask for help," Greater Boston Food Bank sees rising need as student loan payments resume

"It's okay to ask for help"; Food banks see rising need as student loan payments resume

BOSTON - The Greater Boston Food Bank is seeing an unprecedented need for help.

"One in three of our citizens in the Commonwealth are experiencing food insecurity," President and CEO Catherine D'Amato told WBZ-TV. "That's 1.8 million adults and the highest child food insecurity we've seen."

D'Amato adds that with rising gas prices, inflation and now student loan payments resuming this month, Massachusetts residents are struggling more than ever.

"We're experiencing just a huge amount of overlapping emergencies," said D'Amato. "They had some subsidy and now it's gone."

In Massachusetts there are 902,000 student borrowers. $30.8 billion of student loan debt belongs to state residents, with more than 63% of those borrowers under the age of 35.

"This is one of many factors that's causing people to show up," added D'Amato.

That includes Jamaica Plain resident Grace Berrios. The 23-year-old is working her first job after graduating with her B.A. in International Studies. She's concerned about her food security alongside student loan repayments.

"Right now, I have to be a lot more meticulous with how I'm spending with what I'm spending especially looking at groceries," said Berrios.

That's why she turned to the Greater Boston Food Bank.

"They've honestly just saved my life for the most part," Berrios told WBZ.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, food-at-home prices have increased more than 11%.

Whether it's paying rent, or your student loans, D'Amato says many families are in a position now where they have to make difficult decisions.

"We can help you in that little bit to get you over those monthly needs around food so that you can continue to take care of your family," said D'Amato.

Berrios said she had a stigma around turning to the food bank but now she's grateful she did.

"Everyone gets into these situations especially in the economic climate we're in right now, it's okay to ask for help."

Every dollar at the GBFB equals two meals for someone in need. For additional resources and to make a donation visit their website.