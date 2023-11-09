Greater Boston Food Bank hosts 18th annual "Chain of Giving" to help families in need

BOSTON - Local lawmakers joined community members at the Greater Boston Food Bank Thursday to take part in the 18th annual Chain of Giving to raise awareness for food insecurity during the holidays.

"We know hunger's no longer an emergency. Think about that. It's no longer an emergency. It's a daily experience for too many of our neighbors across the state," said Catherine D'Amato the president and CEO of the Greater Boston Food Bank.

Gov. Maura Healey, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and multiple elected officials as well as community members formed a human chain at the food bank's distribution center to unload a truck of turkeys to donate to families in need this season.

People line up to help carry turkeys into the Greater Boston Food Bank as part of their 18th annual Chain of Giving. CBS Boston

"My hope is that after we're done passing turkeys that we really move forward from today with a spirit of commitment and collective action," said Healey.

"What this does today is give you the visibility of how many people it takes to make this happen," D'Amato continued.

The Greater Boston Food Bank said one in three Massachusetts adults face food insecurity and that there's growing demand for food assistance.

"That sense of connection and all of us having a part to play is especially necessary as we start this holiday season because as we lean into it with our own families, it's also a time for far too many Boston families and Massachusetts families that it actually brings on more stress and uncertainty about how we put food on the table," said Wu.

The food bank hopes the event amplifies their 12th annual Hunger Free Holidays fundraiser so they can provide healthy meals to the 600,000 families they serve.