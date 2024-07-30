Great Scott to make comeback in Allston, years after closing

Boston's Covered by Music Foundation helps empower the next generation in the music industry

BOSTON - An Allston music club that closed during the COVID pandemic is planning a comeback. Great Scott, which has hosted performances by many up-and-coming artists before they reached stardom, intends to reopen not far from its original location.

Where will the new Great Scott venue be?

The original Great Scott location that shut down in 2020 was replaced by a Taco Bell Cantina. The new venue will be just about a half mile away at the corner of Harvard Avenue and Cambridge Street.

The club is envisioned to be part of a mixed-use development that will also include retail stores, apartments and Great Scott's longtime "sister club," O'Brien's Pub. Great Scott will have a capacity of 300 people and O'Brien's Pub would fit 75.

"This endeavor ensures that Great Scott's legacy as a cultural cornerstone in Allston will flourish for decades, fusing classic charm with modern innovation, honoring its rich history while looking ahead," ownership said.

When will Great Scott reopen in Allston?

The owners say a permitting and design process could take up to nine months, followed by about a year and a half for construction of the new venue. Right now, ownership is targeting 2026 for an opening date.

Great Scott first opened in 1976 and featured blues and folk performers. Some of today's top artists that have played at Great Scott include Jack Harlow, MGMT, Phoebe Bridgers and Charli XCX.

A crowdfunding campaign that raised more than $300,000 will be used for the construction of the new Great Scott.

"The return of Great Scott is about bringing back a space where future music legends take their first steps toward greatness, keeping the gritty yet rich musical tradition of Allston alive," ownership said.