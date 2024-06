Protecting wildlife in the North Shore's Great Marsh

The North Shore's Great Marsh is home to some of New England's most active and studied wildlife habitats. Host Rachel Holt joins one of Mass Audubon's leading birdwatching experts for a tour of the area's top attractions and a look at the conservation efforts taking place to protect them.