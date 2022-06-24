Watch CBS News
Greasy Pole competition returns to Gloucester for the first time since 2019

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

GLOUCESTER – A beloved New England tradition returned for the first time since 2019.

The Greasy Pole competition was held Friday in Gloucester.

Men and women try to be the first to make it to the end of the 45-foot slippery pole to capture the flag at the end.

The event is part of the five-day St. Peter's Fiesta which features parades, boat races and the blessing of the fleet. 

June 24, 2022

