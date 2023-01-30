Watch CBS News
Local News

Can grapes ward off sunburns? New study looks to find out

By Mallika Marshall, MD

/ CBS Boston

HealthWatch: Screen time for infants; Link between snoring and high blood pressure; Grapes and sunbu
HealthWatch: Screen time for infants; Link between snoring and high blood pressure; Grapes and sunbu 02:34

BOSTON -- Grapes could help ward off sunburns, according to an interesting new study. 

Researchers at Western New England University in Springfield, Massachusetts asked 29 people to consume packets of freeze-dried grapes, equivalent to three servings, each day. 

After two weeks, they found that nine of the participants had reduced sensitivity to UV exposure. 

They also discovered the microbiome of individuals may explain why some people had a greater response to the grapes than others. 

More research is needed, so please don't think that eating grapes every day is going to protect you from skin cancer.  You still need to wear sunscreen and avoid excessive sun exposure.

Sunburns, especially during childhood, increase the risk of melanoma.    

Mallika Marshall, MD
MarashallMallika.jpg

Mallika Marshall, MD is an Emmy-award-winning journalist and physician who has served as the HealthWatch Reporter for CBS Boston/WBZ-TV for over 20 years. A practicing physician Board Certified in both Internal Medicine and Pediatrics, Dr. Marshall serves on staff at Harvard Medical School and practices at Massachusetts General Hospital at the MGH Chelsea Urgent Care and the MGH Revere Health Center, where she is currently working on the frontlines caring for patients with COVID-19. She is also a host and contributing editor for Harvard Health Publications (HHP), the publishing division of Harvard Medical School.

First published on January 30, 2023 / 6:01 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.