Can grapes ward off sunburns? New study looks to find out

BOSTON -- Grapes could help ward off sunburns, according to an interesting new study.

Researchers at Western New England University in Springfield, Massachusetts asked 29 people to consume packets of freeze-dried grapes, equivalent to three servings, each day.

After two weeks, they found that nine of the participants had reduced sensitivity to UV exposure.

They also discovered the microbiome of individuals may explain why some people had a greater response to the grapes than others.

More research is needed, so please don't think that eating grapes every day is going to protect you from skin cancer. You still need to wear sunscreen and avoid excessive sun exposure.

Sunburns, especially during childhood, increase the risk of melanoma.