Cole allows a grand slam to Urías and two-run HR to Wong as Red Sox rout skidding Yankees 8-1

NEW YORK - Luis Urias hit his second grand slam in three days and the Boston Red Sox had their way with Yankees ace Gerrit Cole in posting an 8-1 victory Saturday that sent New York to its seventh straight loss.

A frustrated Cole allowed Urías, a ninth-place hitter, to clear the bases in the second inning and gave up a two-run drive to eighth-place hitter Connor Wong in the fourth as the Yankees fell three games under .500

Kutter Crawford no-hit New York for 5 1/3 innings until Aaron Judge homered for the second straight game on the right-hander's 67th pitch.

Urias, who was acquired from Milwaukee before the trade deadline, hit a grand slam in his final at bat against Washington on Thursday night and in his first at bat on Saturday. He is the first player to hit grand slams in consecutive trips to the plate since Josh Willingham with Washington in 2009.

The losing streak is the longest for New York since Sept. 4-10, 2021. At 60-63, New York is three games under this late in the season for the first time since they were 56-59 following a win over the Angels on Aug. 30, 1995.

Cole (10-4) allowed the second grand slam of his career when Urías hit the right-hander's first-pitch cutter into the visiting bullpen in left field. Cole allowed his other grand slam to Curtis Granderson on Aug. 21, 2017 against the Dodgers when he pitched for Pittsburgh.

Wong took Cole deep two batters into the fourth by hitting a 2-1 slider to the short porch in right field.

After, allowing the catcher's seventh homer, Cole stared blankly towards right field in disbelief. Cole tied a season high by allowing six runs for the third time and gave up seven hits in his shortest start this year.

Pablo Reyes added an RBI ground-rule double in the eighth on a ball that went over left fielder Greg Allen's head and bounced into the stands, prompting a few "Let's Go Red Sox" chants from the stands. Rafael Devers opened the ninth by homering on a 3-0 pitch.

After falling behind, the Yankees ran themselves out of the second on a failed bunt attempt.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa attempted to bunt but softly popped up to Wong, who quickly doubled off Giancarlo Stanton, who was nearing second.

Crawford prevented the Yankees from rallying further when he ended the sixth by striking out Stanton.

Crawford matched a season-high by pitching six innings. He struck out five, walked two and allowed two baserunners.

The closest Crawford came to allowing a hit occurred when Allen reached on a fielding error by first baseman Justin Turner in the third. Allen reached three times and got New York's second hit in the seventh.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Red Sox: 1B Tristan Casas (tooth infection) was scratched from the original lineup.

UP NEXT

RHP Clarke Schmidt (8-7, 4.76 ERA) starts for the Yankees Sunday and Nick Pivetta (8-6, 4.34) will either start or follow an opener for Boston.