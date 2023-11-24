"Grab the Bagel" non-profit in Marblehead on a mission to help high school students

"Grab the Bagel" non-profit in Marblehead sells bagels for a good cause

MARBLEHEAD - It was a full morning of making bagels and learning about random acts of bagelness in Marblehead.

Grab the Bagel is a non-profit started by David Aldrich. He makes bagels at the Jewish Community Center in Marblehead and all the proceeds go to a great cause.

"I wanted it to be more than a bagel," said Aldrich. "I wanted it to be a mission, a purpose, a vehicle to take things to the next level. So a hundred percent of the net operating profits from the bagels goes to Grab the Torch. The leadership ethics and philanthropy institute for high school students. I started it in 2005."

The bagels are fantastic, whether you get an everything bagel or an orange cranberry, somehow Aldrich has figured out the taste.

"What we've created is a mix of just a different kind of bagel. It's very unique. It's chewy, it's crispy on the outside and it's just got a big flavor."

Aldrich's kitchen is at the JCC and he said it's the perfect spot for a bagel taste with a sunrise view.

"When I look out in the morning and see the sunrise, I just have to say, how lucky am I," said Aldrich.

For more information on Grab the Bagel, visit their website by clicking here.