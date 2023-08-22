New program will allow undocumented students in Massachusetts to get in-state tuition rates

New state program will allow undocumented students to get in-state tuition rates

LAWRENCE - Massachusetts is giving undocumented students a better chance at higher education. Governor Maura Healey says this is a change that will help everyone in the state.

The program is part of the state's $56 billion budget. For the first time, it provides undocumented students with a path to in-state college tuition. Anyone who attended a Massachusetts high school for three years is now eligible to receive in-state tuition and apply for state financial aid.

Healey says this huge investment in the community will lead to more jobs, healthier families, and robust business opportunities in Massachusetts.

"This is a big step forward for students who have been growing up here, learning here, living here, working hard here, following their dreams right here in Massachusetts," Healey said a press conference Tuesday. "It's nothing more than what is fair and what is right. They're going to be able to continue their journey on the same terms as their peers in a place that is their home."

The Massachusetts Taxpayers Foundation estimates this change will help around 350 students every year.