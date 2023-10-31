Can Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey put migrants on wait list for shelter? Lawsuit says no

BOSTON - Raising their voices outside the State House, more than a hundred folks gathered for a Right To Shelter Rally on Tuesday.

Protesters called on the legislature to appropriate the funds that are needed to continue the expansion of the Emergency Assistance Family Shelter Program.

"Aside from our legal obligation, we have a moral obligation to the residents of our commonwealth, many of which are newly arrived immigrants and children," Massachusetts Immigrant and Refugee Advocacy Coalition Stephanie Rosario Rodriguez said. The coalition is calling on the Healey administration to pause its plan to institute a waiting list for families experiencing homelessness who are eligible for shelter and provide the resources needed to keep the doors of shelters open.

More than a hundred people gathered for a Right To Shelter Rally on Tuesday to protest a shelter wait list. CBS Boston

Healey said the state would cap shelter space at 7,500 families beginning November 1.

"Never before has Massachusetts told families experiencing homelessness that they would create a waiting list and not provide shelter if they are eligible. Today is not the day we should close the door to shelter," Massachusetts for the Homeless Associate Director Kelly Turley said.

Inside Suffolk Superior Court, an emergency hearing was held. A group filed a lawsuit saying Healey's order did not comply with the states 1983 Right to Shelter Law. But the state argued that the governor has been warning lawmakers for months and that they are well aware of the dire situation.

"This is no surprise to the legislature or to the people of Massachusetts. The executive branch has emphasized the financial constraints and acute spike in shelter demand many times in recent months," Assistant Attorney General Kim Parr said.

The state says there are currently 7,300 families in the shelter system right now and estimates that the cap will be reached by Friday. But advocates say you can't leave migrants out in the streets. The judge says she will take each argument under consideration and make a decision on by Wednesday.