Maura Healey's inauguration a source of pride, inspiration for LGBTQ community

BOSTON - Governor Maura Healey's inauguration marked many firsts for Massachusetts and the country.

Healey not only becomes the first woman and gay person elected governor of the Commonwealth but has become the first lesbian elected governor in the United States.

Governor Healey addressing the historic nature of her swearing-in during her inaugural address. "I assume this office as the first woman and first gay person elected governor in our state," said Healey. "But every one of us, every citizen, is a first."

For advocates like Polly Crozier, who works with GLAD, Healey's inauguration came right on time. "I think it's thrilling. It's so incredibly important," said Crozier. "I think particularly now when LGBTQ people are facing such an onslaught of violence and of shame. It just sends such a different message that we have this phenomenal LGBTQ woman who has been her authentic self throughout her career."

It's that openness and vulnerability to be authentic throughout her career that Tanya Neslusan said added to the significance of this moment. "[Growing up] We didn't see LGBT people in high profile government positions like that," Neslusan said. "Especially at the intersection of being a woman and openly gay. In that 20 to 30-year time span the world has really opened up and it gives young people higher goals to strive for."

The impact of the day hits closer to home for Representative Samantha Montano. The state legislator was just sworn in for her first term on Wednesday and said she is the only queer person of color serving at the State House. Montano represents parts of Roxbury, Jamaica Plain, and Mission Hill.

"I can run as who I am and be comfortable without worrying about being attacked," said Montano. She admits she was inspired by Governor Healey to step into her district's race. "It is incredibly inspiring to know that those folks were there before me and that they laid the groundwork and I have to continue to do the same work so that more folks can come through."